Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

Authorities have made five arrests connected to the recent vandalism and arson at Nepal's Supreme Court in Kathmandu during the Gen Z protests, officials announced on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai confirmed the arrests at a press conference, identifying suspects including Raju Pariyar and Jyoti Thapa Ghatani. Efforts to identify further individuals involved are ongoing.

The Gen Z demonstrations, which protested government corruption and social media restrictions, resulted in the destruction of the Supreme Court and halted its operations temporarily. Overall, 66 government buildings were set ablaze, and 76 fatalities occurred during the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)