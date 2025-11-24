Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

Left Menu

Five individuals were arrested for their role in vandalism and arson at the Nepal Supreme Court during the September Gen Z protests. The protests, against corruption and social media bans, resulted in significant damage, including the burning of 66 government buildings, and the deaths of 76 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have made five arrests connected to the recent vandalism and arson at Nepal's Supreme Court in Kathmandu during the Gen Z protests, officials announced on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai confirmed the arrests at a press conference, identifying suspects including Raju Pariyar and Jyoti Thapa Ghatani. Efforts to identify further individuals involved are ongoing.

The Gen Z demonstrations, which protested government corruption and social media restrictions, resulted in the destruction of the Supreme Court and halted its operations temporarily. Overall, 66 government buildings were set ablaze, and 76 fatalities occurred during the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

