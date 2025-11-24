Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Breach

In a decisive move, Brazil's Supreme Court voted unanimously to uphold former President Jair Bolsonaro's detention. This follows charges of tampering with his ankle monitor, a breach that led Justice Alexandre de Moraes to consider him a flight risk.

The ruling was supported by Justices Flavio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, and Carmen Lucia, effectively terminating Bolsonaro's over 100-day house arrest. Bolsonaro, facing a 27-year prison sentence for coup plotting, alleged medication-induced paranoia as the cause of his actions.

Justice Dino noted that tampering with the electronic monitor not only indicates a blatant violation of judicial conditions but also increases the risk of escape. Bolsonaro's arrest occurred just as a vigil by his supporters was planned outside his residence, threatening further disruption of police monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)