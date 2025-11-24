Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Breach
Brazil's Supreme Court voted unanimously to keep former President Jair Bolsonaro in police custody following his breach of electronic monitoring conditions, citing him as a flight risk. Bolsonaro, sentenced to prison for plotting a coup, was found tampering with his ankle monitor, alleging medication-induced paranoia.
In a decisive move, Brazil's Supreme Court voted unanimously to uphold former President Jair Bolsonaro's detention. This follows charges of tampering with his ankle monitor, a breach that led Justice Alexandre de Moraes to consider him a flight risk.
The ruling was supported by Justices Flavio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, and Carmen Lucia, effectively terminating Bolsonaro's over 100-day house arrest. Bolsonaro, facing a 27-year prison sentence for coup plotting, alleged medication-induced paranoia as the cause of his actions.
Justice Dino noted that tampering with the electronic monitor not only indicates a blatant violation of judicial conditions but also increases the risk of escape. Bolsonaro's arrest occurred just as a vigil by his supporters was planned outside his residence, threatening further disruption of police monitoring.
