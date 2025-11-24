Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a young sharpshooter associated with the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, officials announced on Monday.

Arjun, a 22-year-old resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was captured in Rohini on Friday. The arrest followed intelligence reports about his movements with illegal arms. A raid led to the recovery of a pistol and live cartridges.

Arjun is suspected in a string of extortion-related shootings in Haryana and Punjab, spanning incidents in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Mohali, and Zirakpur. Police investigations reveal his connection to organized crime, fostered by financial hardship and facilitated by encrypted communications with gang leaders. The investigation is actively seeking other associates.

