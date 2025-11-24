Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

The Delhi Police have arrested 22-year-old Arjun, a sharpshooter from the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, linked to four cases of extortion-related shootings in Haryana and Punjab. Arjun was apprehended with illegal arms during an operation in Rohini, revealing connections to a larger organized crime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:53 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a young sharpshooter associated with the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, officials announced on Monday.

Arjun, a 22-year-old resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was captured in Rohini on Friday. The arrest followed intelligence reports about his movements with illegal arms. A raid led to the recovery of a pistol and live cartridges.

Arjun is suspected in a string of extortion-related shootings in Haryana and Punjab, spanning incidents in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Mohali, and Zirakpur. Police investigations reveal his connection to organized crime, fostered by financial hardship and facilitated by encrypted communications with gang leaders. The investigation is actively seeking other associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

