Tragic Turn: Dentist Wife's Death Sparks Investigation into Minister's Aide
Anant Garje, a personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his dentist wife, Dr. Gauri Palve. Amidst allegations of an extra-marital affair, her family claims murder. Authorities are investigating, with the State Women's Rights Commission involved.
Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, has been apprehended by police for allegedly playing a part in his wife's tragic suicide. Dr. Gauri Palve, a dentist, was found dead, sparking a legal and social maelstrom.
Authorities have scheduled Garje's court appearance, during which police have emphasized the need for further questioning. Calls for justice are intensifying as the postmortem report is pending, and key suspects remain at large.
Family members of the deceased allege foul play, implicating Garje in a larger conspiracy involving marital infidelity and threats. The Maharashtra Women's Rights Commission assures sustained support to the grieving family throughout the legal proceedings.
