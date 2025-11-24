U.S. Calls for EU Tech Regulation Overhaul in Tariff Talks

The United States, on Monday, called for the European Union to revise its tech sector regulation as a condition for easing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU. This demand was emphasized by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his visit to Brussels.

Lutnick stated that a more balanced approach to digital sector rules is needed from the EU before addressing the steel and aluminum tariff issues. Meanwhile, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic indicated that while immediate breakthroughs were unlikely, conditions were favorable for discussions on steel tariffs.

The July trade agreement involves the U.S. imposing 15% tariffs on most EU goods, while the EU will remove duties on U.S. imports, pending parliamentary approval. The EU aims to negotiate further, seeking tariff reductions on additional products and regulatory cooperation in other sectors, amid concerns over potential new U.S. tariffs on critical EU exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)