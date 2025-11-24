Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Detention of Indian Woman at Shanghai Airport

India has taken diplomatic action against China following the detainment of an Indian woman at Shanghai airport over the weekend. The incident has brought renewed focus on the contentious issue of Arunachal Pradesh's territorial status.

The woman, Pema Wang Thongdok, was detained for 18 hours when Chinese authorities invalidated her Indian passport, citing Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. China claims the region as its territory, but India maintains it is unequivocally part of India.

The diplomatic protest, or demarche, was issued both in Beijing and Delhi. India stressed that such actions undermine efforts to normalize bilateral relations, and violate international civil aviation conventions.

