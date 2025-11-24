Haryana Celebrates: Justice Surya Kant Becomes First CJI from the State

In a remarkable moment for Haryana, Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, becoming the first from the state to achieve this distinction. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, and senior Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, expressed immense pride in his accomplishment.

Justice Kant's journey from the village of Petwar in Hisar to the nation's top judicial post is hailed as a testament to his humility, perseverance, and dedication. His early education in Hisar and impressive legal career have made him a revered figure, admired for his patience and judicial acumen.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu. Following the event, Justice Kant met with Hisar and Hansi lawyers at the Supreme Court, with his appointment celebrated as a proud moment for the Haryana legal community.

