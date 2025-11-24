Left Menu

Haryana Celebrates: Justice Surya Kant Becomes First CJI from the State

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, marking a historic moment as the first individual from Haryana to hold this prestigious position. His rise from a small village in Hisar to the top judicial role is celebrated across Haryana as a testament to perseverance and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:34 IST
Justice Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable moment for Haryana, Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, becoming the first from the state to achieve this distinction. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, and senior Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, expressed immense pride in his accomplishment.

Justice Kant's journey from the village of Petwar in Hisar to the nation's top judicial post is hailed as a testament to his humility, perseverance, and dedication. His early education in Hisar and impressive legal career have made him a revered figure, admired for his patience and judicial acumen.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu. Following the event, Justice Kant met with Hisar and Hansi lawyers at the Supreme Court, with his appointment celebrated as a proud moment for the Haryana legal community.

