Tragic Stabbing Incident: Man Killed Trying to Break Up Fight

A man in his 40s was tragically stabbed to death while trying to intervene in a fight near Sector 17 bypass road, according to police reports on Monday.

The victim, identified as Ravindra from Lalwa village, was working as a car driver in Sector 85 of Greater Faridabad. The incident unfolded while he was driving past the boundary line between Sectors 17 and 18, where he noticed a physical altercation taking place.

After attempting to break up the fight, Ravindra was fatally stabbed by two men, who subsequently escaped on a bike. Investigations are ongoing, with police registering a case at Sector 17 police station and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

