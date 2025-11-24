Tragic Stabbing Incident: Man Killed Trying to Break Up Fight
Ravindra, a 40-year-old man from Palwal district, was fatally stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in Faridabad. The incident occurred near the Sector 17 bypass road. Police are investigating the case, examining CCTV footage, and attempting to trace the suspects via their motorcycle's number plate.
A man in his 40s was tragically stabbed to death while trying to intervene in a fight near Sector 17 bypass road, according to police reports on Monday.
The victim, identified as Ravindra from Lalwa village, was working as a car driver in Sector 85 of Greater Faridabad. The incident unfolded while he was driving past the boundary line between Sectors 17 and 18, where he noticed a physical altercation taking place.
After attempting to break up the fight, Ravindra was fatally stabbed by two men, who subsequently escaped on a bike. Investigations are ongoing, with police registering a case at Sector 17 police station and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
