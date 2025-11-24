Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident: Man Killed Trying to Break Up Fight

Ravindra, a 40-year-old man from Palwal district, was fatally stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in Faridabad. The incident occurred near the Sector 17 bypass road. Police are investigating the case, examining CCTV footage, and attempting to trace the suspects via their motorcycle's number plate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:35 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident: Man Killed Trying to Break Up Fight
Ravindra
  • Country:
  • India

A man in his 40s was tragically stabbed to death while trying to intervene in a fight near Sector 17 bypass road, according to police reports on Monday.

The victim, identified as Ravindra from Lalwa village, was working as a car driver in Sector 85 of Greater Faridabad. The incident unfolded while he was driving past the boundary line between Sectors 17 and 18, where he noticed a physical altercation taking place.

After attempting to break up the fight, Ravindra was fatally stabbed by two men, who subsequently escaped on a bike. Investigations are ongoing, with police registering a case at Sector 17 police station and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
3
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
4
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025