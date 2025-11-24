Land Deal Turmoil: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Son's Firm Under Scrutiny

A firm associated with Parth Pawar, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding a land deal in Mundhwa, Pune. Amadea Enterprises LLP has requested a 15-day extension to address a notice from the Inspector General of Registration's office after being directed to pay Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

The notice was issued in connection with a Rs 300-crore transaction involving a 40-acre government-owned land plot, which was allegedly exempted from stamp duty. The firm's request for additional time was filed by a group of lawyers representing Amadea Enterprises and its partner, Digvijay Patil, on the final day to respond.

The land deal has drawn political attention, especially as an offence was registered against several parties, including a government official. Though Parth Pawar is not named in the FIR, his father, Ajit Pawar, has announced that the deal will be canceled. The IGR inquiry flagged several participants, including Patil, for their roles in the irregularities.

