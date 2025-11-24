Basketball Heroes Entangled in High-Stakes Gambling Scandal
Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers coach and NBA Hall of Famer, pleaded not guilty to charges related to an illicit poker game scheme orchestrated with the mafia. The case involves manipulating poker games using pro athletes' influence and high-tech tools, defrauding victims of at least $7 million.
In a significant legal development, Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and an NBA Hall of Famer, entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Brooklyn. The sweeping criminal case accuses Billups of conspiring with organized crime to manipulate illicit poker games.
During Monday's hearing, Billups faced charges of fraud and money laundering conspiracy. His attorney, Marc Mukasey, submitted the plea before U.S. District Judge Ramon Reyes. The indictment also involves former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones and other alleged members of New York's infamous La Cosa Nostra crime families.
Prosecutors allege that the scheme, dating back to 2019, used star athletes to lure victims into rigged poker games, netting at least $7 million through the use of advanced cheating devices. The revelations come amidst a related probe into suspected betting manipulations by professional sports personalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted
Government Tightens Laws to Curb IMEI Tampering and Telecom Fraud in India
Former Georgian PM Ivanishvili's Legal Victory in Credit Suisse Fraud Case
Mumbai Flats Restored to Aid Victims in Choksi Fraud Case
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Pension Fraud