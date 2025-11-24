Basketball Heroes Entangled in High-Stakes Gambling Scandal

In a significant legal development, Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and an NBA Hall of Famer, entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Brooklyn. The sweeping criminal case accuses Billups of conspiring with organized crime to manipulate illicit poker games.

During Monday's hearing, Billups faced charges of fraud and money laundering conspiracy. His attorney, Marc Mukasey, submitted the plea before U.S. District Judge Ramon Reyes. The indictment also involves former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones and other alleged members of New York's infamous La Cosa Nostra crime families.

Prosecutors allege that the scheme, dating back to 2019, used star athletes to lure victims into rigged poker games, netting at least $7 million through the use of advanced cheating devices. The revelations come amidst a related probe into suspected betting manipulations by professional sports personalities.

