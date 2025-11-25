Deadly Drone Assaults: Ukraine Targets Southern Russia
A major Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia resulted in three fatalities and at least 16 injuries. The strikes damaged residential buildings in Novorossiysk, Rostov-on-Don, and Krasnodar. Russian officials reported multiple drones shot down overnight, while significant destruction hit various infrastructures, escalating regional tensions.
A devastating drone assault orchestrated by Ukraine on southern Russia led to the death of three individuals and injured at least 16, according to Russian authorities.
The assault inflicted significant damage on residential buildings in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 249 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight, predominantly targeting the Black Sea and southern regions.
In Novorossiysk, a key location for oil exports, unverified footage depicted a catastrophic strike as a drone allegedly collided with a residential apartment, exploding in flames. The attack marked one of the longest regional assaults by Ukraine according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
