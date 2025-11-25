Left Menu

Hunger Strike Demand: Families Seek Justice for Mysterious Deaths

Relatives of three individuals who died mysteriously have begun an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice and an impartial investigation by the CBI or NIA. They allege police failure in probing the deaths that occurred nine months ago in the Malhar area and are determined to uncover the truth.

In a bid to seek justice, relatives of three family members who died under mysterious circumstances have commenced an indefinite hunger strike. The protestors are demanding that the police hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

The bodies of 15-year-old Varun Singh, and his uncles Yogesh Singh and Darshan Singh, were found at a waterfall in Ishu Nallah, Malhar area, days after their disappearance in March. The families assert that there has been a significant delay in the investigation, resulting in a lack of justice.

Led by Chamail Singh, the grief-stricken families, alongside locals, claim that the crime was a premeditated act and criticize authorities for their inaction. They have committed to continuing their hunger strike until a fair probe is launched, demanding forensic reports be made public and holding officials accountable.

