Supreme Court Condemns Custodial Deaths as a 'Blot' on System

The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned custodial violence, labeling it as a 'blot' on the system and urging strict compliance with the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations. Eleven custodial deaths in Rajasthan highlight the issue, as compliance with past directives remains unsatisfactory across many states and central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has unequivocally condemned the persistence of custodial violence, branding it a 'blot' on the nation's system. The condemnation came during a hearing over the lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations, a requirement set to deter such incidents.

The court took suo motu cognizance following reports of 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan over eight months, showcasing the prevailing severity of the issue. However, compliance with judicial directives on CCTV implementation remains partial, with only 11 states submitting affidavits.

The solicitor general assured the Centre's future compliance, as the bench pushed for urgent reforms. Amidst suggestions of CSR-supported private jails, the discussion extended to innovative solutions like open-air prisons to address systemic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

