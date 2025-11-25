Amnesty Accuses Sudanese Paramilitary of War Crimes in Darfur
Amnesty International reports war crimes by the RSF in el-Fasher, Darfur. Atrocities include executions, rapes, and hostage situations. The RSF, engaged with Sudanese military, has faced similar accusations, with criticisms extending to alleged UAE support, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Amnesty International has accused the Sudanese paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of committing war crimes in the Darfur region's capital, el-Fasher. The international human rights organization collected testimonies detailing horrific acts carried out by RSF fighters after they took control of the city last month.
The reported atrocities include the execution of unarmed men and the rape of women and girls. Witnesses described the streets littered with bodies and the taking of hostages for ransom. Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnès Callamard stated that the persistent violence against civilians constitutes war crimes.
The RSF has been in conflict with the Sudanese military for over two years, recently seizing el-Fasher after an 18-month siege. Allegations also point to external support, notably from the United Arab Emirates, accused of fueling the violence. The war has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced millions, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.
