Left Menu

Amnesty Accuses Sudanese Paramilitary of War Crimes in Darfur

Amnesty International reports war crimes by the RSF in el-Fasher, Darfur. Atrocities include executions, rapes, and hostage situations. The RSF, engaged with Sudanese military, has faced similar accusations, with criticisms extending to alleged UAE support, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:45 IST
Amnesty Accuses Sudanese Paramilitary of War Crimes in Darfur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Amnesty International has accused the Sudanese paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of committing war crimes in the Darfur region's capital, el-Fasher. The international human rights organization collected testimonies detailing horrific acts carried out by RSF fighters after they took control of the city last month.

The reported atrocities include the execution of unarmed men and the rape of women and girls. Witnesses described the streets littered with bodies and the taking of hostages for ransom. Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnès Callamard stated that the persistent violence against civilians constitutes war crimes.

The RSF has been in conflict with the Sudanese military for over two years, recently seizing el-Fasher after an 18-month siege. Allegations also point to external support, notably from the United Arab Emirates, accused of fueling the violence. The war has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced millions, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025