Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Pookkottur

In a shocking turn of events, a family dispute in northern Malappuram's Pookkottur ended in tragedy when a man allegedly killed his younger brother. The suspected perpetrator, identified as 28-year-old Junaid, reportedly stabbed 26-year-old Ameer during a heated argument.

According to local police, Junaid walked into the police station carrying the weapon used in the attack and confessed to the murder. Early reports suggest the siblings had a long-standing financial conflict, which may have contributed to the tragic altercation.

Authorities are investigating the role of drug influence in the crime, as preliminary indications point to substance use. Junaid's arrest has been recorded, and a detailed investigation is underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)