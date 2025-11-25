Left Menu

From Acquittal to Struggle: Fahim Ansari's Quest for Employment

Fahim Ansari, acquitted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, is seeking police clearance to drive an autorickshaw. Despite acquittal, his past ties have hindered job prospects. The Maharashtra government said he can work in roles not requiring police verification. The High Court is considering his plea for the certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fahim Ansari, previously acquitted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, faces hurdles in securing employment due to past suspicions of terror links. The Maharashtra government clarified to the Bombay High Court that Ansari can pursue jobs not needing police clearance.

Amid the 17th anniversary of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives, Ansari sought police clearance to drive an autorickshaw. However, his request was denied, with authorities citing his alleged involvement with a banned terror outfit as grounds for rejection.

The High Court has agreed to review the plea in a private session. Despite multiple court acquittals, the prospect of gainful employment remains challenging for Ansari, who argues this impinges on his right to livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

