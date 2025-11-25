Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Court Orders FIR in Noida Molestation Case

In Uttar Pradesh, a POCSO court has ordered an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl after police initially ignored the victim's testimony. The case highlights concerns over police handling of sexual offence complaints, prompting judicial intervention to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:28 IST
Justice Delayed: Court Orders FIR in Noida Molestation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh has instructed Noida police to file an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The police had previously closed the case, controversially favoring the accused's statement and overlooking the victim's account.

The court's directive follows complaints from the minor's mother, who alleged police negligence and coercion to settle the case informally. The case sheds light on issues within the criminal justice system, raising alarm about the initial reluctance to officially register the crime.

This incident spotlights systemic issues in handling sensitive complaints, with the judiciary stepping in to uphold legal obligations. The order serves as a reminder of the duty to prioritize victim statements in allegations of sexual offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025