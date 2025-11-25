Justice Delayed: Court Orders FIR in Noida Molestation Case

A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh has instructed Noida police to file an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The police had previously closed the case, controversially favoring the accused's statement and overlooking the victim's account.

The court's directive follows complaints from the minor's mother, who alleged police negligence and coercion to settle the case informally. The case sheds light on issues within the criminal justice system, raising alarm about the initial reluctance to officially register the crime.

This incident spotlights systemic issues in handling sensitive complaints, with the judiciary stepping in to uphold legal obligations. The order serves as a reminder of the duty to prioritize victim statements in allegations of sexual offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)