Justice Delayed: Court Orders FIR in Noida Molestation Case
In Uttar Pradesh, a POCSO court has ordered an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl after police initially ignored the victim's testimony. The case highlights concerns over police handling of sexual offence complaints, prompting judicial intervention to ensure justice.
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh has instructed Noida police to file an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The police had previously closed the case, controversially favoring the accused's statement and overlooking the victim's account.
The court's directive follows complaints from the minor's mother, who alleged police negligence and coercion to settle the case informally. The case sheds light on issues within the criminal justice system, raising alarm about the initial reluctance to officially register the crime.
This incident spotlights systemic issues in handling sensitive complaints, with the judiciary stepping in to uphold legal obligations. The order serves as a reminder of the duty to prioritize victim statements in allegations of sexual offences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching
Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions
Courage Under Fire: CISF Heroes Honored for Operation Sindoor
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games