Sebi Joins Forces with NFSU to Bolster Digital Forensic Prowess

In a strategic move, markets regulator Sebi has announced a partnership with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to upgrade its digital forensic capabilities.

The partnership, solidified through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to bolster Sebi's forensic infrastructure and enhance the skills of its officers in digital forensics, forensic accounting, and cybersecurity. Sebi also stands to gain from NFSU's expertise in setting up advanced laboratories under consultancy.

This collaboration will see both entities embarking on joint research, education, training, and capacity building, with a focus on designing specialized courses and conducting seminars to elevate the technical proficiency of Sebi's personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)