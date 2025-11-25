Sebi Joins Forces with NFSU to Bolster Digital Forensic Prowess
Sebi has partnered with the National Forensic Sciences University to enhance its digital forensic capabilities. The collaboration focuses on building forensic infrastructure and training Sebi officers. They will co-develop courses and host joint seminars to improve proficiency in digital forensics, forensic accounting, and cybersecurity.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, markets regulator Sebi has announced a partnership with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to upgrade its digital forensic capabilities.
The partnership, solidified through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to bolster Sebi's forensic infrastructure and enhance the skills of its officers in digital forensics, forensic accounting, and cybersecurity. Sebi also stands to gain from NFSU's expertise in setting up advanced laboratories under consultancy.
This collaboration will see both entities embarking on joint research, education, training, and capacity building, with a focus on designing specialized courses and conducting seminars to elevate the technical proficiency of Sebi's personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raju Chekuri: From Cybersecurity to Volleyball Visionary
Rapid Warming Threatens Mountain Ecosystems and Billions Dependent on Them
Mountains Heating Up: Climate Change at Surging Altitudes
Israel Launches AI Training to Boost Industrial Innovation
Pioneering the Future: LRQA's Roundtable on ESG, Cybersecurity, and Net Zero