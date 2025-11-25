Tribute to a Hero: Inspector Ashish Sharma’s Bravery Honored

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, a distinguished officer killed in a Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh last week.

Inspector Sharma was part of Madhya Pradesh's elite Hawk Force and served in the Maoist-affected Balaghat district. In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, the government has also decided to appoint his younger brother, Ankit, as a sub-inspector in the District Police Force.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet approved the substantial financial aid for Sharma's family. Known for his bravery, Sharma was honored with the President's Gallantry Medal twice and received other commendations for his service, including an out-of-turn promotion in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)