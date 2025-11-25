Left Menu

Tribute to a Hero: Inspector Ashish Sharma’s Bravery Honored

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a Rs 1 crore aid to the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, killed in a clash with Naxalites. Sharma, part of the Hawk Force, was honored posthumously with recognition for his bravery. His brother is appointed as a sub-inspector on compassionate grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:31 IST
Tribute to a Hero: Inspector Ashish Sharma’s Bravery Honored
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, a distinguished officer killed in a Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh last week.

Inspector Sharma was part of Madhya Pradesh's elite Hawk Force and served in the Maoist-affected Balaghat district. In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, the government has also decided to appoint his younger brother, Ankit, as a sub-inspector in the District Police Force.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet approved the substantial financial aid for Sharma's family. Known for his bravery, Sharma was honored with the President's Gallantry Medal twice and received other commendations for his service, including an out-of-turn promotion in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka
4
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025