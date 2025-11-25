Cross-Border Love: A Pakistani Couple’s Journey and Detention

A Hindu Pakistani couple, opposed by their families for their marriage, embarked on a daring journey across the India-Pakistan border. Their adventure, however, culminated in detention by security forces in Gujarat's Kutch district.

According to police reports, the couple, identified as Popat and Gauri, crossed the border on foot from Mithi village, just 8 kilometers from the international boundary. They were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel near pillar number 1016.

Upon questioning, the couple revealed their families' disapproval of their union as the motive behind their elopement. Authorities plan to move them to a joint interrogation center in Bhuj for further inquiries. This incident marks the second cross-border elopement detection in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)