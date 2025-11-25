Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scrutiny: Massive Penalties Imposed

The Indian government has enforced penalties totaling Rs 129.27 crore on seven states, with Gujarat facing the largest fine, due to inconsistencies in executing the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Mission, initiated in 2019, aims to connect every household with tap water. The initiative has become controversial due to financial mismanagement and quality control issues, leading to a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stringent monitoring.

The hefty penalties reflect the government's attempts to address these concerns, as reports surface of procedural breaches. Action has been taken against hundreds of contractors and officials, and funds for extending the project remain frozen until proper resolutions are achieved.