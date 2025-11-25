Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scrutiny: Massive Penalties Imposed
The Centre has imposed Rs 129.27 crore in penalties on seven states, primarily Gujarat, for irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Prime Minister Modi has mandated strict monitoring, with violations met with zero tolerance. Despite the heavy initial outlay, issues have plagued the initiative, leading to withheld funding pending inquiries.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has enforced penalties totaling Rs 129.27 crore on seven states, with Gujarat facing the largest fine, due to inconsistencies in executing the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The Mission, initiated in 2019, aims to connect every household with tap water. The initiative has become controversial due to financial mismanagement and quality control issues, leading to a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stringent monitoring.
The hefty penalties reflect the government's attempts to address these concerns, as reports surface of procedural breaches. Action has been taken against hundreds of contractors and officials, and funds for extending the project remain frozen until proper resolutions are achieved.
ALSO READ
Jal Jeevan Mission Inspections Uncover Significant Irregularities
Prime Minister Modi Unveils 'Panchjanya' Memorial in Kurukshetra
MNS Raises Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities in Thane
Financial Irregularities in Kerala: The Anvar Loan Scandal
ED Uncovers Financial Irregularities in Kerala Loan Scam Involving Former MLA