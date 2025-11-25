EU Court Rules in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage Recognition Across Member States

The European Union's highest court delivered a landmark decision on Tuesday, mandating the recognition of same-sex marriages performed throughout the Union, taking a particular stand against Poland's refusal to acknowledge such a union conducted in Germany.

This ruling underscores a fundamental right to private and family life, emphasizing that freedom to move and live within the EU should come with the assurance that family life, established abroad, is preserved upon returning home.

Although Poland remains resistant, the legislation promoting equality is advancing, marking a turning point in LGBT rights within the EU, despite outspoken opposition from Poland's conservative government elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)