Police Scandal: Officers Arrested for Gold Heist

Seven individuals, including two police sub-inspectors, were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery artisan, Vishwanath Arakasali, of gold in Davangere. The officers, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, reportedly threatened and extorted Arakasali, prompting legal action and their subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davangere | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two police sub-inspectors along with five others were detained on charges of robbery. The incident allegedly involved the intimidation and theft of a gold bar and ring from a jewellery artisan.

The artisan, Vishwanath Arakasali, accused the officers, Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar, who had recently transferred to Davangere, of committing the crime. On accounting his ordeal, he revealed how the officers accosted him at a bus stand, threatened him, and robbed him while on a journey towards Bengaluru.

This arrest comes amidst a series of law enforcement scandals in the region including another officer linked to a significant ATM heist. The growing trend of police misconduct has raised concerns about the integrity of law enforcement services in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

