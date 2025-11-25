Assam Proposes Bill to Ban Polygamy with Stringent Penalties

In a significant legislative move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a bill on Tuesday aimed at banning polygamy in the state. The proposed legislation, presented to the Assembly, seeks strict penalties, including up to seven years of imprisonment for offenders found guilty of engaging in polygamous marriages.

The bill, named 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025', was introduced during a session absent of opposition presence, with Congress, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal MLAs staging a walkout. The proposed law aims to exclude areas under the Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe members from its purview.

Defined strictly as marrying another while still legally wedded to a living spouse, violators face stringent consequences, especially for repeat offenses. Notably, the bill also seeks to disqualify convicted individuals from government jobs and electoral participation, while advocating compensation for women impacted by such marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)