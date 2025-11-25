Curfew Imposed on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns

Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district administration has announced a night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border, citing concerns over illegal migrant infiltration and threats from banned militant groups, according to officials.

Effective immediately, the curfew will remain valid nightly from 8 pm to 6 am for the next two months, targeting a one-kilometer radius from the 'Zero Line' along the border.

District Magistrate R M Kurbah stated that the porous international border poses a risk for infiltration attempts by unauthorized individuals, prompting the enforcement of measures to ban unlawful assemblies, restrict movement, and curb smuggling of various contraband items.

(With inputs from agencies.)