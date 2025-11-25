Left Menu

Curfew Imposed on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns

The East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya imposed a night curfew near the India-Bangladesh border due to threats of illegal infiltration and militant activities. The curfew aims to enhance security within a one-km radius from the 'Zero Line'. Restrictions include prohibiting unlawful gatherings and smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:37 IST
Curfew Imposed on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district administration has announced a night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border, citing concerns over illegal migrant infiltration and threats from banned militant groups, according to officials.

Effective immediately, the curfew will remain valid nightly from 8 pm to 6 am for the next two months, targeting a one-kilometer radius from the 'Zero Line' along the border.

District Magistrate R M Kurbah stated that the porous international border poses a risk for infiltration attempts by unauthorized individuals, prompting the enforcement of measures to ban unlawful assemblies, restrict movement, and curb smuggling of various contraband items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global
2
Race for New Fed Leader Heats Up Ahead of Christmas

Race for New Fed Leader Heats Up Ahead of Christmas

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History

Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History

 Global
4
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025