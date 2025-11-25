Curfew Imposed on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns
The East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya imposed a night curfew near the India-Bangladesh border due to threats of illegal infiltration and militant activities. The curfew aims to enhance security within a one-km radius from the 'Zero Line'. Restrictions include prohibiting unlawful gatherings and smuggling activities.
Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district administration has announced a night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border, citing concerns over illegal migrant infiltration and threats from banned militant groups, according to officials.
Effective immediately, the curfew will remain valid nightly from 8 pm to 6 am for the next two months, targeting a one-kilometer radius from the 'Zero Line' along the border.
District Magistrate R M Kurbah stated that the porous international border poses a risk for infiltration attempts by unauthorized individuals, prompting the enforcement of measures to ban unlawful assemblies, restrict movement, and curb smuggling of various contraband items.
