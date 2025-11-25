FBI to Interview Lawmakers on Military Orders
The FBI plans to interview six Democratic lawmakers who publicly advised U.S. military personnel to refuse illegal orders. The group includes Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan. The FBI has not commented on the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The FBI is arranging interviews with six Democratic lawmakers following their recent video urging U.S. military personnel to reject illegal orders. Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, and Mark Kelly, an ex-astronaut, are among those included in the inquiry.
Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan have also been named. The lawmakers made the public statement last week, emphasizing adherence to the law.
Fox News disclosed the development on Tuesday, and the FBI has yet to issue a formal response to the unfolding situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- interview
- lawmakers
- Democratic
- military
- illegal orders
- Slotkin
- Kelly
- Crow
- Houlahan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Morocco Strengthen Military Ties: Rear Admiral's Visit Fuels Defense Cooperation
Ajeya Warrior-25: Strengthening India-UK Military Ties
Bridging Borders: Strengthening Ties at Suryakiran Military Exercise
Russia Successfully Launches Military Satellites via Angara-1.2
Strengthening Defense Ties: India-Sri Lanka Military Engagement