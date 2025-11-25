Left Menu

FBI to Interview Lawmakers on Military Orders

The FBI plans to interview six Democratic lawmakers who publicly advised U.S. military personnel to refuse illegal orders. The group includes Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan. The FBI has not commented on the report.

  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI is arranging interviews with six Democratic lawmakers following their recent video urging U.S. military personnel to reject illegal orders. Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, and Mark Kelly, an ex-astronaut, are among those included in the inquiry.

Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan have also been named. The lawmakers made the public statement last week, emphasizing adherence to the law.

Fox News disclosed the development on Tuesday, and the FBI has yet to issue a formal response to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

