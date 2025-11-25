FBI to Interview Lawmakers on Military Orders

The FBI is arranging interviews with six Democratic lawmakers following their recent video urging U.S. military personnel to reject illegal orders. Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, and Mark Kelly, an ex-astronaut, are among those included in the inquiry.

Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan have also been named. The lawmakers made the public statement last week, emphasizing adherence to the law.

Fox News disclosed the development on Tuesday, and the FBI has yet to issue a formal response to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)