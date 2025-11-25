Left Menu

Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Stunt Gone Wrong in Mumbai

A birthday celebration in Mumbai turned tragic when a college student, Abdul Rehman Khan, suffered burns as a stunt involving petrol went wrong. The incident led to the arrest of five friends, including the main perpetrator Ayaz Malik. Legal actions have been initiated against the suspects.

An unfortunate birthday celebration in Kurla, Mumbai, turned into a horrifying incident on Tuesday. A 21-year-old student, Abdul Rehman Khan, was left with burn injuries after a stunt went awry, resulting in his hospitalization.

The incident began when Khan, responding to a friend's invitation, joined a group of five for celebratory revelries. Unexpectedly, the festivities took a dangerous turn when Ayaz Malik, one of the friends, doused Khan with petrol and set him ablaze, despite Khan's protests. Khan ran for help and received immediate assistance from a watchman, who helped extinguish the flames with water.

The police registered an FIR against Malik and his accomplices under section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for an attempted culpable homicide. The five individuals involved in the incident are now under arrest, awaiting further legal proceedings.

