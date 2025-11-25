Piyush Goyal’s Israel Visit Boosts Strategic, Economic and Tech Partnerships

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, concluded a highly productive three-day visit to Israel from 20–22 November 2025, marked by a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening the India–Israel strategic partnership, expanding bilateral economic cooperation, and accelerating technological collaboration across sectors of mutual interest.

The visit showcased the growing synergy between the two nations in areas such as defence, agriculture, innovation, water management, cybersecurity, mobility, and science & technology, while also advancing the crucial India–Israel Free Trade Agreement process.

Strengthening Diplomatic Engagements with Israeli Leadership

During his visit, Shri Goyal held bilateral meetings with top leaders of the Israeli Government, including:

Mr. Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry

Mr. Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance

Mr. Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

He also called on:

H.E. Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

These engagements reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to deepen economic and strategic cooperation.

Major Progress on India–Israel Free Trade Agreement

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This marks an important step toward structured, comprehensive negotiations aimed at achieving a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

Discussions with Minister Nir Barkat emphasized the FTA’s importance in enhancing market access, boosting innovation-led trade, promoting technology partnerships, and diversifying economic engagement.

Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation in Finance, Labour, and Infrastructure

In the meeting with Israel’s Finance Minister Mr. Bezalel Smotrich, Shri Goyal explored:

Opportunities for Indian companies in Israel’s infrastructure and mining sectors

New avenues for Indian workers to contribute to Israel’s economy

Expansions in strategic investment channels

Both sides underlined the complementary strengths of their respective economies and identified sectors for potential accelerated collaboration.

Collaboration on Food Security, Water Reuse and Agricultural Technology

In discussions with Minister Avi Dichter, the two countries reviewed ongoing cooperation in agriculture and food security. Key areas of focus included:

Israel’s long-term food-security strategy

Advanced seed-improvement technologies

Global leadership in water-reuse models

Scalable solutions for India’s agricultural sustainability

Shri Goyal highlighted India’s interest in leveraging Israel’s cutting-edge agricultural innovations to improve productivity, reduce resource stress, and empower Indian farmers.

India–Israel Business Forum and CEOs Forum: Strong Participation and Over 250 B2B Meetings

Shri Goyal delivered keynote remarks at the India–Israel Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, both of which witnessed robust participation from industry leaders and innovators from both countries.

More than 250 B2B meetings were held, covering a wide spectrum of sectors including:

Technology and startups

Agritech and water technology

Defence and homeland security

AI and quantum computing

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Cybersecurity and fintech

Space and advanced manufacturing

The Minister highlighted India’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, strong talent base, and vast market potential—encouraging Israeli businesses to increase investments and partnerships in India.

Strategic Industry Interactions with Leading Israeli Companies

Shri Goyal held in-depth discussions with leadership teams of several major Israeli companies, including:

Check Point – cybersecurity

IDE Technologies – desalination and wastewater management

NTA – metro and urban transit development

Netafim – precision agriculture and micro-irrigation

These engagements explored new business opportunities, technology transfer mechanisms, and deeper industry-to-industry cooperation.

Insights from Israel’s Innovation Ecosystem

The Minister visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, where he was briefed on Israel’s globally admired innovation landscape, startup culture, and R&D ecosystem. He also experienced:

An autonomous-driving demonstration at Mobileye

A visit to Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, showcasing Israel’s community-led agricultural practices and sustainable rural development models

These visits provided valuable insights into how Israel integrates innovation with community development and economic growth.

Engagement with Indian Business Delegation and Diaspora

Shri Goyal engaged extensively with:

The 60+ member Indian business delegation

Israeli and Indian media

The diamond trade community, a longstanding pillar of bilateral ties

Members of the Indian diaspora, who strengthen people-to-people connect

He also visited cultural and historical sites, such as the Israel Museum and the Indian Hospice, highlighting India’s deep cultural footprint in the region.

Gala Reception and Strategic Dialogue with Leaders

A Gala Reception was hosted by Minister Nir Barkat in honor of Shri Goyal, with participation from leading business personalities of both nations. Barkat also served as Guest of Honor at the Community Reception organized by the Embassy of India.

On the final day, Shri Goyal briefed President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu on the outcomes of the Business Forum and discussed expanded cooperation in:

Agriculture and water

Defence and cybersecurity

Renewable energy

Innovation and technology

Science and space collaboration

Indian Business Delegation’s Sector Visits

Members of the Indian business delegation undertook a series of targeted site visits, including:

Peres Center for Peace & Innovation – startup culture and innovation showcase

Check Point Headquarters – cybersecurity leadership

Sheba Hospital – advancements in healthcare and medical technology

Agricultural farm visits – sustainable farming and water-efficient practices

These visits are expected to translate into future collaborations, joint ventures, and technology partnerships.

A New Chapter in India–Israel Economic and Strategic Partnership

Shri Piyush Goyal’s visit has set the stage for a renewed phase of partnership anchored in innovation, strategic cooperation, and economic resilience. India and Israel reaffirmed their commitment to:

Scaling up technology-driven collaborations

Expanding trade and investment flows

Strengthening food and water security

Enhancing defence and cybersecurity cooperation

Advancing negotiations for the India–Israel FTA

The visit concluded with mutual recognition of the two countries’ shared values, complementarities, and long-term commitment to building a future-ready, innovation-led partnership.