Illicit Liquor Seizure in Delhi Tied to Political Relatives

A large consignment of illicit liquor was seized from a vehicle in southeast Delhi, linked to a relative of a municipal bypoll candidate. Police intercepted the suspicious vehicle during a routine patrol. The operation revealed connections to political figures, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police in southeast Delhi intercepted a vehicle carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor allegedly linked to a municipal bypoll candidate's relative.

The vehicle was stopped during routine patrol when it tried to flee. Officers conducted a search, uncovering 108 bottles of whisky marked for sale only in Haryana, violating excise regulations during the bye-election's Model Code of Conduct.

The driver, identified as Sahil Gautam, is related to a candidate from Sangam Vihar. Further checks revealed the vehicle was registered to an active ward councillor of the same political party. A case has been registered, and investigations to determine the liquor's intended use continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

