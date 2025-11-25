Illicit Liquor Seizure in Delhi Tied to Political Relatives

In a significant bust, police in southeast Delhi intercepted a vehicle carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor allegedly linked to a municipal bypoll candidate's relative.

The vehicle was stopped during routine patrol when it tried to flee. Officers conducted a search, uncovering 108 bottles of whisky marked for sale only in Haryana, violating excise regulations during the bye-election's Model Code of Conduct.

The driver, identified as Sahil Gautam, is related to a candidate from Sangam Vihar. Further checks revealed the vehicle was registered to an active ward councillor of the same political party. A case has been registered, and investigations to determine the liquor's intended use continue.

