Tragedy in Jaunpur: Teacher and BLO Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a heartbreaking incident in Jaunpur, teacher and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Vipin Yadav was found dead, reportedly after ingesting a poisonous substance.

Officials confirmed that Yadav, who worked as an assistant teacher in Nawabganj block and served as a BLO in Khempur gram panchayat, consumed the substance on Tuesday morning. As his health deteriorated rapidly, colleagues rushed him to a private hospital. Subsequently, he was referred to a medical college for further treatment.

Despite efforts, Vipin Yadav was declared dead upon arrival at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. A two-member investigation team has been formed to delve into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death, while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)