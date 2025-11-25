Left Menu

Tragedy in Jaunpur: Teacher and BLO Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Vipin Yadav, a teacher and Booth Level Officer in Jaunpur, died after allegedly consuming poison. He was taken to various medical facilities but was declared dead upon arrival at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:05 IST
In a heartbreaking incident in Jaunpur, teacher and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Vipin Yadav was found dead, reportedly after ingesting a poisonous substance.

Officials confirmed that Yadav, who worked as an assistant teacher in Nawabganj block and served as a BLO in Khempur gram panchayat, consumed the substance on Tuesday morning. As his health deteriorated rapidly, colleagues rushed him to a private hospital. Subsequently, he was referred to a medical college for further treatment.

Despite efforts, Vipin Yadav was declared dead upon arrival at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. A two-member investigation team has been formed to delve into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death, while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

