Daring Escape: Accused Flees from Police Custody on Train

Suresh Andrew James, 52, executed a daring escape from police custody on a moving train in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. James, implicated in a cheating case, fled by jumping off the train while under escort. The accused had been apprehended in Himachal Pradesh and was in transit to Jamshedpur.

The escape unfolded as the train neared Telon station. James, handcuffed and bound with rope, claimed to need the bathroom. He then shoved the escorting officer and leapt out of the carriage. Authorities have launched extensive operations to locate and apprehend the fugitive once more.

James faces charges of defrauding Christian institutions in Jamshedpur and was being transported under a five-day transit remand. Law enforcement officials have lodged a formal complaint regarding the escape at Chandrapura railway station.

