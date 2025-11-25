Daring Escape: Accused Flees from Police Custody on Train
A 52-year-old accused, Suresh Andrew James, escaped police custody by jumping from a running train in Jharkhand. James, suspected of cheating institutions out of funds, evaded capture despite being handcuffed and tied with rope. The police have launched a manhunt to recapture him.
- Country:
- India
Suresh Andrew James, 52, executed a daring escape from police custody on a moving train in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. James, implicated in a cheating case, fled by jumping off the train while under escort. The accused had been apprehended in Himachal Pradesh and was in transit to Jamshedpur.
The escape unfolded as the train neared Telon station. James, handcuffed and bound with rope, claimed to need the bathroom. He then shoved the escorting officer and leapt out of the carriage. Authorities have launched extensive operations to locate and apprehend the fugitive once more.
James faces charges of defrauding Christian institutions in Jamshedpur and was being transported under a five-day transit remand. Law enforcement officials have lodged a formal complaint regarding the escape at Chandrapura railway station.
