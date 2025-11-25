Left Menu

Gujarat Court Delivers Landmark Verdict in Heroin Bust Case

A special court in Bhuj, Gujarat, sentenced three individuals to 20 years in prison and fined them Rs 2 lakh in a 2019 heroin seizure case. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized 976 grams of heroin from the accused. The drug supplier was also apprehended, and additional heroin was confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:29 IST
Gujarat Court Delivers Landmark Verdict in Heroin Bust Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city has handed down a significant sentence to three individuals involved in a high-profile heroin case dating back to 2019, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to tackling drug-related crimes. The court sentenced Nadir Hussain, Umar Hussain, and Imran Maniyar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, accompanied by a financial penalty of Rs 2 lakh each.

The conviction stems from a July 2019 operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which acted on a tip-off about illegal drug activities in the Mandvi area. The ATS successfully intercepted two of the accused with a substantial consignment of 976 grams of brown sugar/heroin powder, valued at Rs 97.6 lakh, which they were ferrying via motorcycle.

The subsequent investigation led to the capture of the alleged supplier, Imran Maniyar, and the discovery of an additional 965 grams of heroin at his aunt's residence. These consecutive arrests highlight a determined stance against drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025