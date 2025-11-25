Gujarat Court Delivers Landmark Verdict in Heroin Bust Case

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city has handed down a significant sentence to three individuals involved in a high-profile heroin case dating back to 2019, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to tackling drug-related crimes. The court sentenced Nadir Hussain, Umar Hussain, and Imran Maniyar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, accompanied by a financial penalty of Rs 2 lakh each.

The conviction stems from a July 2019 operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which acted on a tip-off about illegal drug activities in the Mandvi area. The ATS successfully intercepted two of the accused with a substantial consignment of 976 grams of brown sugar/heroin powder, valued at Rs 97.6 lakh, which they were ferrying via motorcycle.

The subsequent investigation led to the capture of the alleged supplier, Imran Maniyar, and the discovery of an additional 965 grams of heroin at his aunt's residence. These consecutive arrests highlight a determined stance against drug trafficking in the region.

