Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Arunachal National's Detention in China

India firmly rejected China's explanation for detaining an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport, emphasizing the border state's importance as an integral part of the nation.

Pema Wang Thongdok reported that she was held for 18 hours by Chinese immigration due to her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace, which they did not acknowledge on her Indian passport.

The incident has intensified diplomatic tensions, with India lodging a robust protest and highlighting violations of international travel conventions and China's own visa-free transit policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)