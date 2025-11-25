Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Arunachal National's Detention in China

India rebuffed China's response regarding the detention of an Indian from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport. The Chinese foreign ministry claimed regulations were followed, reiterating their stance on Arunachal Pradesh. India insists the state is an integral part, escalating diplomatic tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India firmly rejected China's explanation for detaining an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport, emphasizing the border state's importance as an integral part of the nation.

Pema Wang Thongdok reported that she was held for 18 hours by Chinese immigration due to her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace, which they did not acknowledge on her Indian passport.

The incident has intensified diplomatic tensions, with India lodging a robust protest and highlighting violations of international travel conventions and China's own visa-free transit policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

