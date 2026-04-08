Assam CM sending police after me, not replying to questions on wife's passports, foreign properties: Cong's Pawan Khera.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam CM sending police after me, not replying to questions on wife's passports, foreign properties: Cong's Pawan Khera.
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