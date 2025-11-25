Major Seizures: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Smuggling Bust

In a significant crackdown, the customs department seized more than 32 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 32 crore and gold worth Rs 73 lakh. The operations were conducted over a period of four days, culminating in the arrest of eight individuals.

The Mumbai Customs Airport Commissionerate, acting on precise intelligence, detained several passengers from Bangkok, leading to the recovery of 10.899 kg of the suspected substance in three separate instances involving four travelers.

Additionally, 21.799 kg of hydroponic weed was confiscated from four other individuals. Arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while three gold smuggling cases also came to light with further investigations underway.