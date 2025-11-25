Left Menu

Major Seizures: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Smuggling Bust

The customs department has seized over 32 kg of high-value hydroponic weed and gold worth substantial amounts in separate operations over four days, leading to the arrest of eight passengers. The seizures were made at Mumbai Airport based on intelligence, with further investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the customs department seized more than 32 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 32 crore and gold worth Rs 73 lakh. The operations were conducted over a period of four days, culminating in the arrest of eight individuals.

The Mumbai Customs Airport Commissionerate, acting on precise intelligence, detained several passengers from Bangkok, leading to the recovery of 10.899 kg of the suspected substance in three separate instances involving four travelers.

Additionally, 21.799 kg of hydroponic weed was confiscated from four other individuals. Arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while three gold smuggling cases also came to light with further investigations underway.

