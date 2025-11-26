Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by the Supreme Court to begin serving a 27-year sentence for his conviction in a coup-plot case. He will serve time at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. His appeal was rejected, cementing the conviction following his 2022 election loss.
Brazil's Supreme Court has mandated former President Jair Bolsonaro to commence his 27-year prison sentence after a definitive conviction for a coup-plotting case.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes directed Bolsonaro to serve his time at Brazil's Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, where he's been detained since Saturday.
The court's decision follows the rejection of Bolsonaro's appeal, confirming his conviction for conspiring to overturn the 2022 presidential election results after losing to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
