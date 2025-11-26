Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by the Supreme Court to begin serving a 27-year sentence for his conviction in a coup-plot case. He will serve time at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. His appeal was rejected, cementing the conviction following his 2022 election loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:29 IST
Bolsonaro's Conviction: A New Chapter in Brazil's Political History
Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has mandated former President Jair Bolsonaro to commence his 27-year prison sentence after a definitive conviction for a coup-plotting case.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes directed Bolsonaro to serve his time at Brazil's Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, where he's been detained since Saturday.

The court's decision follows the rejection of Bolsonaro's appeal, confirming his conviction for conspiring to overturn the 2022 presidential election results after losing to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025