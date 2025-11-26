Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Move Against Extortion

Mexico's congress approved a stringent bill aimed at curbing extortion, proposing up to 42-year prison terms. The reform unifies the definition of extortion nationwide, allowing anonymous reporting. It aims to tackle the crime, which saw a 7% rise this year, with 5,887 victims in the first half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's lower house of congress took a decisive step on Tuesday, passing a comprehensive bill designed to curb the rising menace of extortion with potential prison terms reaching up to 42 years.

Addressing a crime that has soared to unprecedented levels, the bill gained traction as extortion cases surged by 7% in just the first half of the year, accounting for 5,887 victims. President Claudia Sheinbaum admitted her administration's struggle to combat the crime effectively.

The legislation aims to unify extortion definitions across states and standardize penalties. The law will facilitate ex officio investigations and prosecutions, encouraging victims to report anonymously. In cases of neglect, officials face severe penalties, with specific sanctions targeting complicit prison authorities and public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

