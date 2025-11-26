Left Menu

The Return of Statkevich: Political Turmoil in Belarus

Belarusian politician Mikola Statkevich, previously freed in a US-brokered deal, finds himself back in prison after refusing to leave Belarus. Statkevich's case highlights political tensions as he was previously pardoned but now remains incarcerated amidst human rights concerns. His return to imprisonment underscores ongoing challenges in Belarusian-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belarus | Updated: 26-11-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 06:33 IST
Mikola Statkevich, a prominent Belarusian politician and former presidential candidate, is back in prison following his refusal to leave Belarus, despite a US-brokered release deal. Human rights activists reported that Statkevich, who has been unseen since September 11, was among those pardoned by President Alexander Lukashenko at the behest of then-US President Donald Trump.

On the day of his release, Statkevich was transported to the Belarusian-Lithuanian border alongside other liberated prisoners. Defying what he deemed a 'forced deportation,' the 69-year-old opted to remain in Belarus, eventually leading to his re-incarceration by Belarusian authorities. His wife, Maryna Adamovich, voiced concerns about his well-being, citing previous health struggles, including a heart attack.

This incident reflects the strained political atmosphere in Belarus, where over 1,200 individuals, deemed political prisoners by groups like Viasna, remain incarcerated. Despite recent attempts by Lukashenko to mend ties with the West, as evidenced by pending talks with Washington, the situation demonstrates underlying legal and human rights issues in the country.

