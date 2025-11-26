Crackdown on TET Exam Fraud in Maharashtra: 18 Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have uncovered and dismantled a racket involved in leaking the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper. As law enforcement intensifies efforts in the case, 18 individuals, including the prime suspect Mahesh Gaikwad, are now behind bars.

The TET, a compulsory examination for recruiting teachers in schools, took place on November 23. Acting promptly on intelligence reports, the police detained suspects involved in circulating exam papers for monetary gain. The swift action unfolded with a raid on a furniture shop in Songe village, resulting in the apprehension of five exams hopefuls.

Further investigations revealed a deeper web of deceit, with Rahul Patil allegedly receiving leaked papers from Gaikwad for a hefty fee. As the probe continues, authorities are delving into financial transactions linked to the scam, indicating that more arrests could follow.

