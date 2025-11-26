Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm: $40 Billion Defense Boost Against China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlights rising threats from China to the Indo-Pacific and China's attempts to assimilate Taiwan. In response, Taiwan plans a $40 billion defense budget, signaling its resolve to remain independent. Significant arms purchases from the U.S. are also planned, reinforcing Taiwan's defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te warned of China's escalating threats in the Indo-Pacific region and criticized Beijing's attempts to transform democratic Taiwan into what it calls 'China's Taiwan'.

In a bold move to assert its sovereignty, Taiwan plans to allocate a supplementary $40 billion to its defense budget. This decision marks a strong commitment to self-defense and underscores Taiwan's determination to remain independent.

The additional funding will facilitate significant new arms purchases from the United States, allowing Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities amidst rising tensions with China, Lai noted in a Washington Post editorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

