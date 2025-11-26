Taiwan Stands Firm: $40 Billion Defense Boost Against China

On Wednesday, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te warned of China's escalating threats in the Indo-Pacific region and criticized Beijing's attempts to transform democratic Taiwan into what it calls 'China's Taiwan'.

In a bold move to assert its sovereignty, Taiwan plans to allocate a supplementary $40 billion to its defense budget. This decision marks a strong commitment to self-defense and underscores Taiwan's determination to remain independent.

The additional funding will facilitate significant new arms purchases from the United States, allowing Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities amidst rising tensions with China, Lai noted in a Washington Post editorial.

