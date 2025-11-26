Left Menu

Safeguarding India's Constitution Amidst Challenging Times

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, emphasized the importance of protecting India's Constitution on Constitution Day. She highlighted concerns over democracy, secularism, and federalism, urging citizens to uphold the document's guiding principles. Banerjee paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar and the framers of the Constitution for their visionary work.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the vital role of India's Constitution amid present threats to democracy, secularism, and federalism.

In her Constitution Day address, she lauded the document's ability to unite India's diverse cultures and languages, praising its framers, especially Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Banerjee urged all citizens to safeguard the Constitution's principles, which she described as the nation's backbone, on this commemorative day.

