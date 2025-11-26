Left Menu

Constitution Day: Congress Stands Against RSS-BJP's Alleged Undermining

On Constitution Day, the Congress accused RSS-BJP of undermining India's constitutional principles. Highlighting the importance of justice, equality, and democracy, Congress leaders emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the Constitution. Events were held across India to mark 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas', underscoring Congress's role as a guardian of democratic values.

  • India

On Constitution Day, the Congress launched a strong critique against the RSS-BJP, accusing them of systematically undermining the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The party claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are subverting constitutional norms in a deliberate manner.

Congress emphasized the significance of justice, equality, freedom, and democracy, reiterating their commitment to protect the Constitution. Party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to pledge against any constitutional infringement.

'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' was observed nationwide as Congress championed its role as a defender of India's democratic framework, aggressively opposing what it views as anti-constitutional agendas by the current regime.

