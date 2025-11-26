Abdullah Ocalan's Role in the Turkish-Kurdish Peace Process

Abdullah Ocalan, after more than two decades in a Turkish prison, plays a significant role as Turkey seeks to resolve the long-standing Kurdish insurgency led by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In an unprecedented move, Turkish lawmakers visited Ocalan to further the peace talks initiated after the PKK declared its intent to disarm in May.

Following symbolic actions like burning weapons and planning a fighter withdrawal from Turkey, the PKK's attacks have ceased, but the peace process remains complex. Its success requires delicate cooperation among the Turkish government, Ocalan, and PKK leaders, including those in Northern Iraq and Syria.

Despite Erdogan's motivations potentially tied to political aspirations, achieving peace holds promise to bridge the deep divisions and improve the economic conditions in Turkey's Kurdish regions. Ocalan's continued influence and involvement are seen as vital to this achievement.

