Left Menu

High Court Challenge: Australia's Landmark Ban on Teen Social Media Use

Australia faces a constitutional challenge over its new law banning social media usage for children under 16. The Digital Freedom Project, representing two 15-year-olds, argues that this law infringes on political communication rights. The government defends the ban, citing social media's harmful impact on teens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:40 IST
High Court Challenge: Australia's Landmark Ban on Teen Social Media Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A legal storm is brewing in Australia as a historic ban on social media usage for children under 16 faces a constitutional challenge in the High Court. Initiated by the Digital Freedom Project, with plaintiffs being two 15-year-olds, the challenge comes mere weeks before the law's enactment.

The ban, affecting over a million teens' social media accounts across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, is critiqued for allegedly stripping away the implied right of political communication. Australia, lacking an explicit right to free speech, finds itself in a heated debate over this controversial legislation and its implications.

Undeterred by legal threats, the center-left government, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, insists the ban protects young Australians from social media's detrimental effects. Governor Anika Wells reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding teens from misinformation, bullying, and harmful imagery amid the ongoing judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

 India
2
Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset Management

Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset...

 Singapore
3
Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out for Tulip Siddiq

Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out ...

 United Kingdom
4
Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025