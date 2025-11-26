Mumbai Pays Tribute: Remembering Heroes of 26/11

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar, paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters, honoring those who perished fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Joining them were Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, and other officials. Family members of the slain officers also paid homage to the heroes who were killed during the attacks.

The solemn ceremonies marked a day of remembrance for the brutal strikes that left 166 dead and over 300 injured, prompting significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures. Citizens gathered at multiple targeted locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, to pay respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)