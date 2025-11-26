Left Menu

Mumbai Pays Tribute: Remembering Heroes of 26/11

Mumbai commemorated the 26/11 attacks by honoring fallen heroes with ceremonies led by Maharashtra's political leaders, police officials, and families of victims. Significant tributes occurred at South Mumbai's Police Headquarters and multiple attack sites. The remembrance highlights broader counter-terrorism reforms following the 2008 tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:05 IST
On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar, paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters, honoring those who perished fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Joining them were Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, and other officials. Family members of the slain officers also paid homage to the heroes who were killed during the attacks.

The solemn ceremonies marked a day of remembrance for the brutal strikes that left 166 dead and over 300 injured, prompting significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures. Citizens gathered at multiple targeted locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, to pay respects.

