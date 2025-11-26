Call for Reform: Finalizing Judicial Appointment Procedures

Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and a senior advocate, on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to finalize the Memorandum of Procedure for judicial appointments. He argued that this would ensure the selection of high-caliber judges for higher courts and lend credibility to the appointment process.

The Memorandum of Procedure outlines the rules and procedures for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and high courts. Speaking at a Constitution Day event organized by the SCBA, Singh highlighted deficiencies in judicial infrastructure, particularly at the lower court level.

Calling on the law minister, the Chief Justice of India, and other collegium judges, Singh pointed out that the Memorandum has been pending since 2016. He insisted that finalizing it would ensure accountability within the collegium system, either through parliamentary law or the Memorandum itself. This appeals for reflection on Constitution Day regarding India's commitment to its constitutional promises.

