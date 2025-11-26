Court Orders Action: FIR Against Police Officer for Defying Legal Instructions

In an unusual turn of events, an FIR has been filed against the station house officer (SHO) of Cantt police station after he repeatedly failed to comply with court directives, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The issue originated from an application by Dinesh Chandra Gautam. Authorities confirmed that the FIR was lodged on November 23, citing Sections 198 and 199 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Special Judge had mandated action against SHO Sunil Kumar for neglecting to file a First Information Report (FIR) despite consistent judicial orders.

On September 21, the court demanded that an FIR be registered. Later, an October directive required Kumar to verify compliance by October 18, but he missed the deadline. Another opportunity was set for November 4, which Kumar again ignored. Recognising this lapse, the court determined that Gautam's application described a cognisable offence, validating the initial order for an FIR. As a result, Kumar is now facing legal action at his own station.

(With inputs from agencies.)