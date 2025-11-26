Left Menu

Court Orders Action: FIR Against Police Officer for Defying Legal Instructions

An FIR was filed against the SHO of Cantt police station for ignoring court orders. Despite directives from a Special Judge, SHO Sunil Kumar didn't register a case or submit required reports. The court acknowledged the non-compliance, leading to an FIR against Kumar, highlighting legal accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:33 IST
Court Orders Action: FIR Against Police Officer for Defying Legal Instructions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual turn of events, an FIR has been filed against the station house officer (SHO) of Cantt police station after he repeatedly failed to comply with court directives, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The issue originated from an application by Dinesh Chandra Gautam. Authorities confirmed that the FIR was lodged on November 23, citing Sections 198 and 199 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Special Judge had mandated action against SHO Sunil Kumar for neglecting to file a First Information Report (FIR) despite consistent judicial orders.

On September 21, the court demanded that an FIR be registered. Later, an October directive required Kumar to verify compliance by October 18, but he missed the deadline. Another opportunity was set for November 4, which Kumar again ignored. Recognising this lapse, the court determined that Gautam's application described a cognisable offence, validating the initial order for an FIR. As a result, Kumar is now facing legal action at his own station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

 India
2
Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

 Global
3
AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

 Global
4
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025