India's Path to 2047: Upholding the Constitution for Development
India aims to become a developed nation by 2047 through adherence to constitutional principles. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of the Constitution as a live document ensuring justice, unity, and dignity. Celebrations on Constitution Day showcased its role in India's democratic growth.
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, stated that India will achieve developed nation status by 2047 if the Constitution is adhered to faithfully. This was expressed during a Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building.
Birla highlighted that the values and ideals embedded in the Constitution are crucial for fostering development, justice, unity, and human dignity. He urged citizens to prioritize national interest in decision-making.
Constitution Day commemorates its adoption in 1949 and underscores its continued significance in guiding India's socio-economic development and governance. President Droupadi Murmu marked the occasion by launching digital versions of the Constitution and releasing a calligraphy booklet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
