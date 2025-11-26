Left Menu

Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions 'Viksit Bharat' on Constitution Day

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized unity and constitutional values at a Constitution Day event. Highlighting Bharat's democratic roots, he called for reforms and modern technology usage for 'Viksit Bharat.' He praised the GST system, Jan Dan, and Aadhaar for economic improvements and urged dedication to social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:04 IST
Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions 'Viksit Bharat' on Constitution Day
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has called upon the nation to work in harmony towards the ambitious objective of 'Viksit Bharat,' while stressing the eternal unity embodied in the soul of the Indian Constitution. His comments were made during a Constitution Day event at 'Samvidhan Sadan,' the former Central Hall of the Old Parliament building.

Radhakrishnan urged public representatives to employ dialogue, debate, and discussion to meet the people's rightful aspirations, underscoring the importance of individual contributions to a nation's greatness. He cited the powerful legacy of India's democratic foundations, referring to ancient democratic practices and calling Bharat the 'Mother of Democracy.'

The Vice President highlighted landmark reforms such as the GST, Jan Dan, and Aadhaar, claiming they have improved business prospects and citizen welfare. Radhakrishnan also praised the drafters of the Constitution, noting it was shaped by sacrifice and wisdom, and stated India's economic progress is testimony to such visionary foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

 India
2
Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

 Global
3
AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

 Global
4
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025