Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions 'Viksit Bharat' on Constitution Day

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has called upon the nation to work in harmony towards the ambitious objective of 'Viksit Bharat,' while stressing the eternal unity embodied in the soul of the Indian Constitution. His comments were made during a Constitution Day event at 'Samvidhan Sadan,' the former Central Hall of the Old Parliament building.

Radhakrishnan urged public representatives to employ dialogue, debate, and discussion to meet the people's rightful aspirations, underscoring the importance of individual contributions to a nation's greatness. He cited the powerful legacy of India's democratic foundations, referring to ancient democratic practices and calling Bharat the 'Mother of Democracy.'

The Vice President highlighted landmark reforms such as the GST, Jan Dan, and Aadhaar, claiming they have improved business prospects and citizen welfare. Radhakrishnan also praised the drafters of the Constitution, noting it was shaped by sacrifice and wisdom, and stated India's economic progress is testimony to such visionary foundations.

