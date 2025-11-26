Constitutional Duties: A Call for Commitment

Narendra Modi's appeal on Constitutional duties faced criticism from the Congress on Wednesday, as they questioned the Prime Minister's own adherence to these obligations. The Congress highlighted at least four duties they believe Modi is not fully committed to, including abiding by the Constitution and promoting harmony.

The controversy arose after Modi called for citizens to fulfill their constitutional duties, stressing their importance as the foundation of a robust democracy. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited Article 51-A, which lists these Fundamental Duties, and challenged the Prime Minister's alignment with them.

In a Constitution Day message, Modi underscored the relationship between rights and duties, and honored national figures like Ambedkar and Gandhi. Since 2015, Constitution Day is marked on November 26, celebrating its adoption in 1949.